2 hours ago

Ashgold center back Yusif Mubarik was snubbed by Black Stars coach C.K Akunnor in his last call up for the Afcon 2021 double header against Sudan.

Although the games did not come off due to the coronavirus outbreak, three local players including Yahaya Mohammed, Richard Attah and Mubarik's teammate Kwadwo Amoako were all handed invitations.

The tough tackling defender has been imperious at the back for Ashgold with his partnership with Samed Ibrahim being one of the best this season until that ill fated 6 nil drubbing at Sogakope.

“I wasn’t disappointed at all. Seeing three local players in the squad inspires me to to work even harder.

” I believe in hardwork. I’m confident my time will come.” He told Zuria FM as reported by footballmadeinghana.com

“I have been working very hard. The competition in the team is not easy. I will keep working hard”

The former Liberty Professionals defender says he is not perturbed by the managerial changes at the club since he believes in hardwork.

“I’m someone who believe in hardwork. I don’t have many friends. I prefer to do my talking on the pitch. So whenever there is a change in coaches, I try to prove my self in the pitch. That is what keeps me going” he added.