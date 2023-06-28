7 hours ago

Winner of the Assin North by-election, James Gyakye Quayson has dedicated his victory to his constituents, the people of Ghana, and to justice.

Mr. Quayson in his acceptance speech after a hotly contested by-election intimated that he is committed to serving the people of Assin North and his victory comes as a defeat to injustice and assured the people that he will pursue a good direction of justice in the future.

“I stood for justice and development and I still haven’t swayed, and I will continue to pursue the same agenda because that is the mandate Assin North has given me and this is a victory not just for me but for the people of Ghana and hopefully one day, we will pursue a good direction of justice and also to realize that politics is not about sharing money to people to get a vote.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate also chastised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the alleged sharing of money in exchange for votes which he indicated denies marginalized communities of the needed development and defeats the purpose of democracy.

“Democracy is about development, and we are going to set this trend along to make sure that people who are represented get a first share of the national cake and how to develop their communities.”

Mr. Quayson further slammed President Akufo-Addo for pronouncing him guilty in the ongoing criminal case against him during a campaign rally in the constituency days ago.

“I was a bit disappointed to hear that from a president who is a lawyer, but the good people of Assin North have demonstrated that they have a conscience and they believe in me and I have a vision to execute.”

Mr. Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the total valid votes cast to beat Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Charles Opoku polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent of the total votes cast in the hotly contested by-election while the LPG’s Bernice Enyonam Sefenu polled a paltry 87 votes (0.29%).

Gyakye Quayson, who won the seat in the 2020 polls with 17,498 votes, was kicked out of Parliament for having dual citizenship prior to filing his nomination forms.

