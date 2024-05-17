2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has reaffirmed his commitment to inspiring future generations in Ghana, despite failing in his bid to lead the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) as presidential candidate in the 2024 polls.

Agyapong, took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his vision and passion for the nation.

"My vision and passion will continue to inspire the next generation of this great nation, Ghana," he tweeted on May 16, 2024.

In another X post, he shared an image of his supporter during the NPP presidential primary, wearing a campaign T-shirt with the slogan "Hope for the Hopeless."

Kennedy Agyapong, who contested in the NPP's presidential primaries among other candidates lost to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.