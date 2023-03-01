12 hours ago

Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, has established that he is a beast in bed and his wife can strongly attest to that.

Speaking in an interview with Sika Osei on Lynx Tv, the veteran actor who was asked if sex becomes boring at a point in marriage opened up about that aspect of his life.

When asked if his wife thinks of him as a 'Sex God', Adjetey Anang said,

'Oh yes, she does. and she tops it up with the occasional surprises, hugs from behind, compliments when we are in the midst of friends and so on,' he stated.

‘Pusher’ added that his wife recently commended him for getting much better in bed as their years of marriage keep increasing.

Asked what the sexiest part of his body is, the AMVCA Award Winner replied,

'The hairs on my chest.'

He also stressed that sex is a gradual procedure and shouldn't only be about the bedroom act.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb