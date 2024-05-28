2 hours ago

Kwaku Ansa-Asare, a founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asserted that his worst fear of a Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presidency has come to pass.

According to Ansa-Asare, a former Director General of the Ghana School of Law, before the president took office, he publicly stated that his government was going to be bedevilled with a lot of corruption scandals, and that has been happening since January 7, 2017.

He said that he was afraid this would happen because the president was appointing too many friends into his government and he would not be able to hold them accountable.

"I was interviewed and I said that I can predict that the administration will be suffocated by scandal. And I've been right. My apprehension, which turned out to be legitimate, is that the man in charge of the government has too many friends. And I saw that it was going to be a government of friends, and it turned out to be a government of friends.

"Now in this country, our culture is that when you are in business with your friends and members of your family, nothing gets done rightly," he said during an interview on Citi TV's 'Eyewitness News' on May 27, 2024.

Ansa-Asare also said that he warned about the caliber of people the president was appointing because most of them seemed to have marred their hands in the past.

"So, from time to time, I remember whispering into the ears of big shots who have easy access to the ears of His Excellency to advise him on some of these things. If you look at the people who have been appointed as ministers, quite a number of them have skeletons in their closets.

"And therefore, it is like one of the conditions for appointments or qualifications for appointments that you must have soiled your hand before you get appointed," he added.

Source: Ghanaweb