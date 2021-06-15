1 hour ago

GHANA’S DIRECT bank-to-any-account contactless payment service myGhQR.com has been officially launched by leading payments service provider, Hubtel, in collaboration with Ghana Interbank Payments and Settlement Systems (GhIPPS).

myGhQR.com is Ghana’s first-ever self-service portal to enable direct bank-to-bank transfers. The service eliminates the need of paying in cheques or using POS card machine or displaying your bank account details in order to receive payments into your bank account.

To receive payment, one has to simply generate their GHQR code on www.myGHQR.com, display it at their point of payment and get paid instantly into their account when anyone scans to pay them.

The service allows anyone – businesses, small merchants and mobile money users – to receive payments from bank customers that have GHQR on their bank app.

The GHQR payment gateway was launched in March, 2020 by the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to add up to Ghana’s existing electronic payment channels as part of the larger cash-lite agenda.

Since its launch, several banks have rolled out GHQR in their smartphone apps, including Ecobank, GCB Bank, Fidelity Bank, Calbank and GT Bank. Customers that use these bank apps can simply scan a GHQR code to pay an associated business or merchant.

In an interview at the press launch, Hubtel’s Head of Products, Patrick Asare-Frimpong, emphasised the value myGhQR.com presents. “For the first time, we have a self-service portal that enables businesses and mobile money users of all kinds to generate a unique GHQR code, link it to your account and receive payments instantly from GHQR users. You can pay anyone with a bank account by simply scanning a QR code from your bank’s app. This is simply a game-changer,” he said.

Generating a QR code is free. This makes it very convenient for anyone to generate a GHQR code. Businesses, everyday service providers among others can create their own unique QR codes to receive payments into their bank accounts by visiting www.myGHQR.com.

The introduction of myGHQR.com will further allow anyone with a bank account or mobile money to easily generate, print and display their own GHQR on any material to receive instant payment at standard industry fees of 1% capped at GH¢10 for the highest transaction values.