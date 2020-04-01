57 minutes ago

Dutch born Ghanaian Myron Boadu is feeling the full effects of the lack of action for the past two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic that has grounded almost every event and activity to a halt.

Football world over has been suspended including the Dutch Eredivisie and Myron Boadu says he misses playing football despite spending quality time with his family.

"After two weeks at home it is a bit boring now, but I am doing well. It is nice that I can be with my family a lot. I lie when I say that I do not miss the boys and the matches. I want I love to play, but football is not the most important thing at the moment," he told AZ Alkmaar's official website.

The 19 year old striker has shot to prominence with his performances this season for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league and also Europa league.

Boadu has been in fine form this season over in the Netherlands and has scored an impressive 19 goals already with 14 in the Eredivisie.

He has been linked with moves to several top clubs including Arsenal, Ajax, AC Milan, Bayern Leverkusen and a host of clubs.