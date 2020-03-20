1 hour ago

Dutch born Ghana teen sensation Myron Boadu is stealing a lot of hearts with his breathtaking performance for Az Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie.

His performance has drawn him admiring glances from a lot of clubs at home and abroad.

After been linked to AC Milan, Newcastle, Ajax and a host of other sides Bayern Leverkusen seem to have joined the tall list of suitors.

According to German media, Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz has his sights set on the arrival of Myron Boadu.

The trainer is looking for someone to put the balls in the back of the net for next season.

It is of course true that the AZ Alkmaar player is a very expensive option, because his transfer value is already estimated at more than 20 million euros.

If Bayer Leverkusen beats nails, it is in line with expectations that Boadu will be at least the third most expensive addition in club's history, after Lucas Alario (24 million euros) and Kerem Demirbay (32 million euros).

Ajax is also sometimes associated with the Dutch international , but we know that AZ technical director Max Huiberts would rather not sell to the neighbor.

Moreover, Boadu is also a very expensive option for the Amsterdam club.