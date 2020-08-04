14 minutes ago

Mzbel has reminded Akuapem Poloo and fans that she still got what it takes to go head to head with her when it comes to twerking.

The '16 Years' singer who marked her 40th birthday a few days ago decided to surprise the Ghanaian actress with her twerking ability.

The two were hanging out when Akuapem Poloo was recording a TikTok video to twerk and the singer crossed her way with her skills.

The mother of two posted the video on social media with the caption "I was quick to grab the twerking moment @akuapem_poloo I shock u" and Poloo reacted her post with a comment saying "I swear mum you took me by surprise".

However, it wasn't only the actress who was shocked at Mzbel's twerking skills because social media users who have seen the video are also sharing the same shock experience.

Watch the video and tell us what you think too. Did Mzbel nail it?