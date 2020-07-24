3 hours ago

Ghanaian singer and entrepreneur, Mzbel has urged her son to bring his girlfriend to the house.

According to the controversial songstress, her 22-year-old Kojo is of age and needs to have that freedom to enjoy his girlfriend.

Chipping in the health benefit of sex, Mzbel averred the human brain jams when someone does not have sex for a long time.

She claimed Kojo is not a ‘virgin’ but it appears it has been a long time he had sex.

Mzbel reiterated that she will not have any problem if he wants to bring his girlfriend to the house.

She added that she will be eager and ready to see the girlfriend of her younger child, Joe if he has one.

Mzbel made this pronouncement during a live video session with singer-iona.

Watch the video below.