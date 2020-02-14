53 minutes ago

A second-year female student of the Islamic Senior High School in Tamale in the Northern Region, on Thursday, 13 February 2020, allegedly stabbed a colleague in the head over a biology textbook.

The victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to sources, the victim was stabbed when she asked her colleague to return her biology textbook which she had been keeping for days.

An argument ensued between the two students which resulted in one stabbing the other.