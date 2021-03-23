2 hours ago

Four suspects are currently in the custody of the Bimbilla police for their alleged involvement in a kidnapping case that occurred in the area some three weeks ago.

A cattle owner in Bimbilla was released by his abductors after his family provided a GHS100,000 ransom.

The suspects, who are all herdsmen were picked up at various points in the Nanumba North Municipality and Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

It was reported that the kidnappers were in a syndicate working between Bimbilla and Nkwanta.

The police commander for Bimbilla, DSP Gamelle Vorvor told Citi News the suspects are assisting in investigations.

“We arrested them in different places and this morning my men are on their way to Nkwanta to bring the other two who were arrested over there. We arrested two here in the municipality. They are currently assisting in investigations.”

Last week another herdsman was allegedly shot and killed at Damanko for trying to flee from his kidnappers.

N/R: Cattle owner freed after family pays GHS100,000 ransom to alleged kidnappers

A 45-year-old herdsman, Afa Jamel, was reportedly kidnapped in Bimbilla a few weeks ago.

He was subsequently freed after a ransom of GHS100,000 was paid to persons who allegedly kidnapped him.

According to reports, this is the third time such a case has been recorded in the area in less than a year with all the victims being nomads.

Jamel, a Bimbilla resident, is married to two wives and has six children.

According to him, he was lured by a woman who came to him in Bimbilla.

The kidnappers, according to the victim, took him to Nkwanta in the Oti Region where they asked him to call his family and say he had been kidnapped.

Jamel added that he was tortured and was released after his family paid the ransom.

“I was seriously tortured, and I pleaded with my people to do all that they could to raise the money to save me. They took me to the Nkwanta area and that is where they live. They are my own people, Fulanis”.

His cattle were sold in order to raise the money for the ransom.

“Now I do not have any cattle left, everything was sold in order to raise the amount demanded. I still owe some monies because the cattle money was not sufficient,” Jamel lamented in an earlier Citi News interview.

Source: citifmonline