The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala, and Ghana National Gas Company have cut the sod for the construction of an astro-turf at the United Primary School Park in Changli, a suburb of Tamale, the Northern Region capital.

The project is being sponsored by the Ghana Gas Company Limited as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

It is expected to be completed within six months.

At the sod-cutting ceremony, MP Mohammed Murtala indicated that the project would create opportunities for the youth in Tamale to play football on a nice pitch.

He further indicated that Mubarak Wakaso, who is a former student of the school, renovated some of the classroom blocks and if we have more of him, the society will benefit more.

“Wakaso did his best to renovate some of the classrooms and what he did was great and we urge others to do same.”

The MP, in his address, thanked the Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, for his role in getting this project to Tamale Central.

He also thanked the Ghana Gas Company, management, CEO, the workers and the Mayor of Tamale, Sule Salifu, for ensuring that this project sees the light of day.

He assured the Ghana Gas Company of his readiness to maintain the project when completed.

The former Deputy Minister again advised the youth to make good use of the astro-turf when it’s completed and properly manage it to ensure its longevity.

The former Nantong MP has undertaken major developmental projects in his current constituency in the last two years.

He recently commissioned a clinic for the people of Changli and has cut sod for another clinic in Sakasaka. He organized free vacation extra classes for JHS and SHS students and has constructed a number of boreholes for his constituents.

The MP also awarded fully funded scholarship to brilliant students studying medicine at the tertiary level. It is his hope to have similar projects in other parts of his constituency and the country at large in the near future.

Ghana National Gas Company’s Assistant Manager in charge of Projects, Anyimah Edomgbole, was of the view that projects of such nature will be supervised by the Gas Company and they are dear to management and the entire company.

He again assured them that Ghana Gas will continue to support them in divers ways in the near future.