3 hours ago

A man in his 40s is currently in police custody in Yendi, as he is suspected of defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The man, who is reportedly working as a contractor on the Gushegu town roads, is alleged to have committed the act in January of this year.

Awuni Tia, the father of the victim speaking in an interview with Citi News said the girl contracted tuberculosis and HIV as a result of the incident.

“After they bailed him out about six months now, no one cares and we realised that this boy is going to cheat us because when we went to Tamale again after going through the report, first was tuberculosis second was HIV. But they put her on drugs and the stomach was the most complicated thing and they could not identify the problem,” he stated.

The suspect allegedly threatened the young girl, warning her not to disclose the incident to anyone, under the threat that she would die if she did.

As a result, she remained silent about the traumatic experience until the family noticed her deteriorating health.

“There was a day the girl was having a problem and we didn’t know what the problem was which was she was bleeding every day. So we got to find out that she is seriously sick so when we sent her to the hospital, they did a lot of tests and they could not find anything.”

“So we came home after a week and she got malaria again for two months. So from that we realised that she was defiled by a man called Alhassan Kambala. So when we approached him, he also accepted that it was a mistake. We reported to the police station and they arrested the boy and finally, they bailed him out,” Mr Tia indicated.

Source: citifmonline