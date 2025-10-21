3 hours ago

Division One League outfit Na God FC were involved in a serious road accident on Sunday evening near Aboasa, just kilometres from the Adomi Bridge in Ghana’s Eastern Region, while returning from a Zone 3 goalless draw against Home Stars in Ho.

The team bus was reportedly struck from behind by a trailer, causing it to veer off the road and crash into a coconut plantation around 6:55 p.m..

“It was a horrible experience… some players were thrown off their seats,” said Club CEO Michael Oduro.

“We are thankful no one died, and everyone is receiving treatment.”

Injury Report



Head coach Moses Kofi and seven others sustained injuries



The severely hurt were rushed to Juapong Community Clinic



Others received treatment at the VRA Hospital in Akosombo

Local residents and passing drivers rushed to the scene, helping to rescue players from the wreckage and provide immediate support.

Messages of solidarity and gratitude have poured in across Ghana’s football circles, with many praising the swift response and expressing relief that no lives were lost.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with fo cus on the trailer’s impact and road safety protocols.