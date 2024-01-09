3 hours ago

Former Black Stars players, including Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, Laryea Kingston, and Emmanuel Armah Senegal, made a special appearance in Nalerigu, the North East Regional capital, for the commissioning of the Naa Sheriga Stadium.

The modern football complex, the first of its kind in Nalerigu, was personally constructed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the local community.

The Black Stars legends were honored as special guest players for the inaugural football match at the complex, following its opening by Vice President Bawumia.

Stephen Appiah captained a local side with Armah Senegal as his teammate, while Asamoah Gyan led another local team, accompanied by Laryea Kingston.

The presence of these iconic players delighted local fans, evoking nostalgic memories of their illustrious careers with the senior national team.

During the commissioning ceremony, Vice President Bawumia even scored a penalty, but Ghana’s all-time leading goal-scorer, Asamoah Gyan, made history by netting the first match goal at the Naa Sheriga Stadium.

Gyan's celebration, featuring his renowned dance moves, added to the joy of the fans.

Named after the late Overlord of Mamprugu, Na Sheriga, the stadium boasts facilities such as changing rooms, offices, a standard astro turf, a VIP stand, and 1000-seater stands at opposite ends of the pitch.

Additionally, the design allows for future expansion of the stands, providing a significant sporting asset for the local community.