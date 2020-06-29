3 hours ago

Leaders and members of the Nana-Bawumia Movement (NABA), have congratulated to President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on their acclamation as flagbearer and running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December 2020 polls.

In a press statement, issued and signed by Paul Amaning, the National President of NABA, said: "It is very obvious and understandable, as to why this acclamation had to be conferred on you, considering the tremendous inputs, productivity and competence your administration has delivered and demonstrated to the Ghanaian populace over the last 3 years".

It said: "Ghana under your watch has been tilted towards the path of development and it is only expedient to once again hand over the nod to you".

It further noted: "We equally express our profound gratitude to the National Executive Committee (NEC) under the auspices of the National Chairman, Hon. Freddie W. Blay and the Executive Council for their decisions thus far. We believe they have done that which is right and deserve our commendation".

"To the teeming patriots out there, the reception has been superb but there is work to do. The NABA Movement promises to discharge within its full capacity every assignment required to consolidate the gains of the New Patriotic Party and to equally strive to secure the power we handed over to us", the statement noted.

"Let us unite for the development of mother Ghana through the leadership of H. E. the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia", it added.