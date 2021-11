11 minutes ago

The managers of the Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCO) have asked all trainees who were directed to proceed on leave to remain at post pending permanent arrangements.

The Secretariat in a statement said the decision was arrived at after a high-level stakeholder meeting with partners and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The statement also disclosed that “a new cohort of NABCO Trainees will be recruited next year”.

Find below the full statement