Trainees of the government flagship program Nations Builder's corp, (NABCO) have appealed to the government for permanent placements.

With a year left to complete their training, some NABCO members have expressed fear over their future.

The stressful graduates expressed their grievances in an interview with the press on Monday,

Showing their gratitude to the Government for the initiative, the trainees said the time has come for a permanent employment to be given to them.

"In fact we are grateful to the Npp government for such wonderful initiative, the Nation Builder's Corp ,which has appreciably lessened the burdens on our families after years of idleness upon completion of tertiary," said Frank Mensah, the PRO for the group.

"But we need permanent job, we cannot go home after our three years, stay and still become problems to our families, we are pleading to the government to give us permanent placement."

Moreover, the aggrieved trainees narrated that, the government, the Module Implementation Partners (MIPs) as well as NABCO Secretariat must come out clear with their plans before the three-year contract expires.

"Its very painful when we hear colleagues been given clearance to be recruited as permanent staff, we are calling on the goverement , the MIPs as well as the NABCO secretariat to make it clear and if not possible to absorb all Nabco Trainees, at least allocate specific qouta or slot for Nabco Trainees in all public sector recruitments before the end of 2020 or we will advice ourselves", they emphazised.

In addition to their grievance, these frustrated graduates disclosed the statement made by Nana Addo which they regard affirmative to their claim.

President Akufo Addo had earlier suuggested that the trainees of the module should be t"first to be considered" for Job opportunities.

Speaking at the 1st anniversary of the inception of NABCO, at the National Theatre last year, President Akufo-Addo commended the MIPs for their partnership of the scheme, and appealed to them to recognise and reward the sacrifices made by trainees.

"Thus far, the module implementation partners have fulfilled their part of the bargain, I will commend them for their partnership of the scheme and will appeal to them to recognize and reward the sacrifice made by Trainees. They should be the first to be considered when opportunities for permanent employment come out", said a statement by H.E Nana Addo Dankwa.

But according to the Mr Mensah, things look murky as there has not been any clear sign of being employed with just a year to complete the training.

"The exit plan for Nabco Trainees is sketchy," he said.

"We have just a year left for our contract to expire so we appeal the government comes out plainly on the fate of Nabco Trainees and work around the clock to see our Mechanization before the contract ends.

"It will be quite unfortunate for us to retrograde to unemployed state after Nabco because the jobs aren't available, the only opportunity we have is the current institutions we find ourselves in", they stated.