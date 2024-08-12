3 hours ago

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has criticized the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme initiated by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, describing it as a 419 programme.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC’s Youth manifesto on Monday at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra, August 12, Mr Kwetey suggested that NABCO was a scam proposed to win citizens’ votes rather than to create jobs and ensure genuine progress in the country.

He, however, noted that the policy to be unveiled by the NDC will give hope to Ghanaians.

“Over the last eight years, we have seen a number of policies that have been unveiled like NABCO. What has happened to it? Because it was nothing but a scam and a 419 policy. It was a policy designed for votes. The difference between us and them is that we think about policies first for progress before votes,” he stressed.

Mr Kwetey emphasized that while anyone can develop policies, the difference between the NDC and the governing party is that theirs will focus on policies that promote progress rather than just seeking power.

He claimed that the NDC’s upcoming policies would restore hope to Ghanaians, particularly the youth, whose hopes have been crushed due to the economic challenges of the past eight years.

“Today, the flagbearer of our party will take time to unveil the policies of this party whose heartbeat is after the destiny of the young people to elaborate plans which will set this country back towards giving hope and prosperity to our young people again.”