6 hours ago

Some workers under the Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCo) hit the streets of Accra to demand the payment of their 10 months unpaid allowances.

The beneficiaries, whose programme will end in September after it was extended by the Government for a year, complained that life has become unbearable due to the worsening economic conditions.

In a protest, the beneficiaries appealed to Government to make funds available to the Secretariat for onward disbursement.

They also presented a petition to the Vice President.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman, received the petition on behalf of the Vice President.

“This government is indeed a listening government so these things that you have scripted shall be carefully considered at the highest levels and as soon as it is practicable, you would hear something tangible on the issues you have raised.”

“May all of us continue to be a little bit more patient… We know that it has been a trying time not just for only you but for the entirety of Ghanaians,” Mr. Adumua-Bossman said.

NABCo was initially supposed to run for three years and extended for an additional year.

The Programme was aimed at engaging 100,000 young graduates.

Though the government invested approximately GH¢2.2 billion into the policy, a number of the corps complained about the non-payment of allowances by the government.

The programme was said to have ended in October 2021, though trainees were asked to keep working.

The government had indicated, during the presentation of the 2022 budget, that the YouStart programme and a Digital inclusion program would gradually absorb the remaining NABCo trainees.

Source: citifmonline