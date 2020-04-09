55 minutes ago

The Libyan team's match with their Ghanaian counterparts in the 2014 Championship of African Nations match will remain a memory stuck in the minds of Libyan football fans, as it introduced Libya’s first continental title in its history.

The Libyan team won the title after defeating Ghana by a penalty shootout 4-3 in the final match, which was held on Saturday evening, February 1, 2014, in South Africa.

The game played during regulation time ended goalless, and the game continued in the additional time, before Libya excelled with a penalty shootout 4-3, and won the precious title for the first time.

Ironically, Ghana's match was the third in a row in which Libya managed to win in penalty shootout, after defeating Gabon in the quarter-finals and Zimbabwe in the semi-finals in the same way.

We look at the hero and the star of Libya

Libyan goalkeeper Mohamed Nachnoucheh managed to shine, as he led his country to win the penalty shootout in the quarter-final, and crossed the semi-final against Zimbabwe by tackling a penalty shootout and registering the final qualification kick.

Nachnoush continued to shine in the final and was behind the coronation after his brilliance and his two penalty kicks.

The final walk

Libya achieved one win in the competition 2-0 against Ethiopia, with the goals of Al-Moatasim Bouchnaf and Abdel Salam Al-Fitouri, before drawing 1-1 with Ghana with the goal of Faisal Al-Badri and against Congo 2-2, and Abdul Salam Al-Fitouri and Abdul-Rahman Al-Amami scored, within the Group III competitions.

Then the Libyans defeated Gabon in the quarter-final on penalties after a 1-1 tie, with Abdul Salam Al-Fitouri, and then they crossed Zimbabwe with a penalty shootout in the semi-final.

The golden assortment

Libya seized the title under the leadership of Spanish coach Javier Clemente, in a lineup that included a number of sparkling names, headed by Mohamed Nachnoush, Abdul Rahman Al-Amami, Ahmed Al-Turabi, Al-Mu'tasim Sabuat, Ahmed Al-Muqasi, Abdul Salam Al-Fitouri.

Muhammad al-Ghanoudi, Muhammad al-Shibli, Faisal al-Badri, Osama Ashtiba, al-Mahdi al-Huni, Mu`taz al-Mahdi, al-Mu'tasim Abu Shanaf, Anis Salto, al-Alwani, Muayyad al-Quraitli, Muhammad al-Tarhouni, Ali Salama.