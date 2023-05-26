2 hours ago

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has made a cannabis burst worth $127,000 at the cargo terminal of the Kotoka International Airport.

The burst was made on May 23 and the consignment was destined for the United Kingdom.

A statement signed by the Commission’s acting director announcing the burst also cautioned the public against engaging in such illegal trades.

NACOC SEIZES 12.67 KG OF CANNABIS WORTH $127K AT THE KIA CARGO TERMINAL

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) on Wednesday 23, May 2023 seized Fifty-Four (54) slabs of compressed dried leaves suspected to be cannabis concealed in wooden artefacts with a gross weight of 12.67kg and with a street value of 127, 713.6 United States Dollars.

The intercepted consignment which was destined for the U.K were detected by officers of the Commission at the scanning room as part of their routine duties at the Kotoka International Airport Cargo Terminal.

A field test conducted on the substances proved positive for cannabis. The Commission has taken custody of the seized consignment while investigations continue to apprehend the perpetrators.

NACOC assures the public that it is committed to collaborating with all relevant institutions in minimising the drug trafficking threat to the country.

The Commission would like to use this medium to remind the general public that the possession and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authorization is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020.

Signed

Francis Opoku Amoah

Acting Director

Public Affairs and International Relations Department

Source: citifmonline