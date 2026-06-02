NACOC Seizes Over 2.3 Tonnes of Suspected Cannabis in Volta Region Raid

Dim basement storage area with many large bags stacked along the walls, a blue bucket, and miscellaneous clutter under low lighting.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 2, 2026

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted a large consignment of suspected cannabis weighing more than 2.3 tonnes during an intelligence-driven operation at Gbi-Wegbe near Hohoe in the Volta Region.

The operation, conducted in the early hours of Sunday, May 31, led officers to a farmhouse and warehouse allegedly being used as a storage and distribution hub for illegal narcotics.

According to the Commission, a total of 2,372.38 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis was discovered and confiscated during the raid.

NACOC explained that the exercise followed sustained intelligence gathering that pointed security operatives to the location, which was believed to be central to ongoing drug trafficking activities in the area.

The seizure, which is estimated to be worth GH¢1.18 million on the street, forms part of broader nationwide efforts to clamp down on the cultivation, storage, transportation, and distribution of illicit drugs.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page on Monday, June 1, NACOC said investigations are ongoing to trace and arrest individuals connected to the operation.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to protecting communities and intensifying the fight against drug-related crimes, stressing that narcotics control remains a key national priority.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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