44 minutes ago

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intensified its offensive against drug trafficking with a pre-dawn operation in Budumburam and nearby communities, leading to several arrests and the seizure of significant quantities of illicit substances.

The intelligence-driven raid, carried out in the early hours, focused on suspected drug hubs and distribution points as part of NACOC’s broader nationwide campaign to curb drug abuse and trafficking.

A major breakthrough in the operation was the arrest of 32-year-old Rebecca Afia Naa Dei Kotei, widely known as “Mother.” Authorities describe her as a notorious figure in the local drug trade who had previously managed to evade law enforcement.

According to NACOC, the suspect is believed to be a central coordinator within the Budumburam drug network, allegedly overseeing both supply and street-level distribution across the area.

Officers recovered suspected cannabis, tramadol, and other controlled substances, as well as items believed to be associated with drug peddling during the raid.

NACOC says investigations are continuing, with all suspects expected to be processed and arraigned in court in line with the law.

The Commission has also signalled that more operations are imminent, warning that Budumburam and other identified hotspots will remain under close surveillance as the fight against drug-related crime in the Central Region escalates.