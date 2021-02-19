1 hour ago

The Director-General of NADMO, Hon. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh together with Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, who doubles as Member of Parliament for Bimbilla and Minister of Defence Designate visited Seven (7) communities hit by a wind storm in the Nanumba North District in the Northern Region on Thursday 18th February, 2021.

It is unfortunate to note that in Chamba, 548 houses, schools, health centers, police station, barracks and Chief’s Palace have been heavily affected.

The delegation empathized with the Chiefs and people of the affected area for the unfortunate happenings.

NADMO staff are currently on the grounds in all the communities doing an assessment to enable government to support victims.

With the current situation, there is no electricity and water due to the destruction of 16 high tension and 13 low tension poles and for which without electricity mechanized boreholes cannot function.

In response, the MP of the affected areas Hon. Dominic Nitiwul has quickly organized 175 packets of roofing sheets from well-meaning friends as an initial support for the victims.