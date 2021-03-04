4 hours ago

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is currently organizing a 3-day training programme at the Institute of Local Government Studies-Accra for selected accounts-related officers selected from the 16 Regions and Head Office.

The Director-General of NADMO in his opening remarks was particularly pleased that this programme was coming on because; it has been his dream to establish Internal Audit Units in all 16 Regional Directorates of our organization.

To the surprise of all, apart from the Greater Accra and the Eastern region, the rest of the regions do not have Internal Audit Units even though the institution provides funds and other resources to them to manage.

The Director-General of NADMO enumerated that Section 83(1) of the Public Financial Management Act 2016(Act 921) enjoins all public citizens to establish Internal Audit Units to ensure compliance in the management of public funds and resources. He further stated the importance of a well-resourced and well-motivated Internal Audit to prevent external audit queries as it helps to prevent infraction in the management of resources. Which will go a long way to reduce if not eliminated, the number of infractions the Auditor General would submit to the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

Also at the event was Mr. Thomas N A Aryee, Deputy Director-General of the IAA, the mother body for Internal Auditors. He commended the management of NADMO for investing in this training programme aimed at deepening the knowledge of their members. He admonished participants to take the exercise seriously and adhere to best practices.

The programme is scheduled to treat topics like Internal Control System and Auditing, Financial Statement Auditing, Contract and Project Management Auditing among, Procurement and Stores audit among others.

At the opening event was the Rector for the Institution , Dr. Nicolas Awortwi as well as other facilitators.