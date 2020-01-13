2 hours ago

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has declared parts of the Tano River water contaminated and unsafe for human consumption.

The organization in a statement signed by its Offinso North Director, Mamoa Elijah, cautioned all communities along the Tano river bank from Techiman-Tanoso to Chira, Duayaw Nkwanta and Bechem to desist from drinking the river water effective Monday, January 13, 2020.

"This release is necessitated by an accident involving an articular truck carrying car battery @Tanoso in the Bono East Region. As a result of the accident, the acid in the battery diluted into the water culminating to the death of several aquatic animals including fishes, crocodiles etc", it explained.

The Tano River flows for 400 kilometres from Techiman to Ehy Lagoon, Tendo Lagoon and finally Aby Lagoon in Ivory Coast where it enters the Atlantic Ocean. The river forms the last few kilometres of the international land boundary between Ghana and Ivory Coast

Below is the full release:

We are by this urging all to carry the message to the target communities/people along the Tano river bank to save human lives.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com