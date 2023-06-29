1 hour ago

The Western Regional National Disaster Management Organisation says it has begun distributing relief items to over 2,000 flooding victims in the region.

The situation has partly been attributed to the Bonsa River overflowing its banks as a result of persistent rainfall.

NADMO says it depends on the benevolence of individuals and organisations for relief items for the victims.

The Director of NADMO in the Western Region, Abdul Ganiyu made this known in an interview with Citi News.

“Many of our communities have been affected by this rain. All the 14 districts in the Western Region have been affected. So as we speak we have done the evacuation by moving some of these people to either uncompleted buildings, school blocks, churches or cocoa sheds.”

“Through our regional minister, we were able to send some bags of rice to some communities. We also requested for individuals and companies to support the victims, so a welding company provided 500 packs of food another gave some mattresses and mosquito nets,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline