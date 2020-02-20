52 minutes ago

The Assin Fosu Market Women who lost their properties in a fire outbreak at Assin main market last December, have expressed their disappointment in the Assin Fosu branch of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

They said the Organization had neglected them after it had inspected and recorded the items lost to the fire.

Madam Patience Nyarko, a fashion designer, said all her sewing machines, alongside that of her apprentice and customers’ clothes got burnt.

She said the Municipal Assembly together with the NADMO came to take inventory of the disaster, but since then nothing had been heard or received from them.

“We have been at home ever since because there has been no help whatsoever.” She, therefore, pleaded with the Municipal Assembly and the government to come to their aid for them to restart life.

The victim made this disclosure after Ghana Cooperative Fashion Designers and Beauticians Association donated an undisclosed amount of money and one sewing machine to her (Ms Nyarko) at Assin Fosu.

Other victims expressed similar sentiments and called for support from the central government to enable them to make a living.

Mr. John Essuman, the Central Regional President of the Association, encouraged the fire victims not to lose hope, but rather start life again because they could bounce back through hard work.