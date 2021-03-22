2 hours ago

Some staff of the National Disaster Management Organisation have not been paid for the past 3 years although they continue to work.

This comes after the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 19th March 2021, presented 40 vehicles to NaDMO at a brief ceremony at the Organisation’s Headquarters at Kanda, Accra.

The vehicles presented comprise one Toyota Landcruiser, one Toyota Camry, one Toyota Hiace ambulance, one Mercedes Benz Rescue Ambulance, one payloader, five Toyota Landcruiser Prados, and 30 Toyota Hilux pickups.

Ashanti Regional boss of NADMO, Kwabena Nsenkyire, revealed for almost 3 years, some staff have not been paid while Agyemang Prempeh, Director General of NADMO goes about throwing his weight all over the place.

Mr. Nsenkyire took a swipe at his Director General tagging him as incompetent.

He alleged that his boss distributed some relief items in the Ashanti Region without recourse to him as the Ashanti boss.

“How can a Director General of NADMO bring relief items to the Ashanti Region without notifying me the regional director [and] rather he went ahead and delivered the goods without my consent and involvement?” he queried.

“More than 12 district directors have not been paid for almost three years and even me as the regional director, I’ve not been paid for almost a year now”.

Some analysts have expressed surprised about the non-payment of salaries for close to 3 years revealing this could affect the quality of work of staff as relief items meant for donation could be pilfered by these unpaid workers who must survive.

Eric Agyemang Prempeh has not publicly commented on the development.

Source: MyNewsGh