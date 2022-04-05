2 hours ago

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Western Region says it will be visiting residents of Shama affected by tidal waves to make some donations as well as assess the level of damage to property in the area.

Over four hundred residents have been rendered homeless following a tidal wave that swept into households in the Shama Municipality and several communities along some coastal parts of the country such as Amutinu Salakope, Agavedzi, Blekusu, and Adina in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, as well as Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Municipality of the Central Region.

Speaking to Citi News about what his outfit was doing about the situation in his jurisdiction, the Western Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization, Abdul Ganiyu, indicated that NADMO was going to find ways of managing the situation after visiting the area.

“We will present some relief items. There will be a difference due to the situation because a lot of people have gone to stay with their friends and relatives so currently, we are preparing ourselves to move to the area. We are waiting for our Director-General. He is on his way to Takoradi so probably by 12:30 pm we will be at the place to assess the impact of the tidal wave.”

The tidal wave incidents in these parts of the country are not new. Affected residents have repeatedly called on the government to build sea defense walls to address the problem.