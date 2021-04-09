2 hours ago

Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry says the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is preparing for outcomes from a possible earthquake.

Ambrose Derry says NADMO has undertaken some studies to equip itself in an event of an earthquake disaster.

Mr. Derry was speaking at a conference in Accra on the country’s preparedness for earthquakes.

“I am aware that the National Disaster and Management Organisation is making efforts in consonance with the president’s vision to build resilience against earthquakes,” he said.

The minister also expects sensitisation earthquakes to improve.

“NADMO has updated educational material ready for publication,” Mr. Dery disclosed.

His comments come after President Akufo-Addo has directed the Ministry for Works and Housing to conduct a comprehensive integrity audit of all public buildings in the country.

The President wants the ministry to carry out this assessment in order to advise the government on how best to ensure the safety of Ghanaians in the event of an earthquake and other disasters.

In June 2020, Ghana experienced a small earthquake that measured at 4.2 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre of that quake was between Dansoman Bortianor.

Before that, the environs of Accra have been hit by a series of earth tremors of magnitudes ranging between 2.6 and 3.9.

Before the June 2020 earthquake, there was a seismic activity in March 2019 which had a magnitude of 3.9.

Some of the areas that experienced that have experienced tremors have included Gbawe, Sowutuom, Old Kasoa Barrier, New Bortianor, Awoshie, Abelemkpe, Tabora, Achimota, Ablekuma, Kissiman, Westland, Laterbiokorshie, Legon and McCarthy Hill.

Source: citifmonline