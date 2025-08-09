20 hours ago

The late Samuel Aboagye, Acting Deputy Director-General of Operations at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), was just days away from travelling to the United States to reunite with his wife and child before his life was tragically cut short in Wednesday’s military helicopter crash.

Former Odododiodoo MP Nii Lante Vanderpuye, who considered Mr. Aboagye “a son,” revealed the heartbreaking detail in an interview.

“Next week, he was supposed to travel to visit his wife and child in the USA. We had finalised arrangements over the weekend, and he was excited about the trip,” Mr. Vanderpuye shared.

“He was also going to take some parcels to my daughter. Aboagye doesn’t call me Honourable; he calls me Daddy.”

Reflecting on their recent moments together, Mr. Vanderpuye added, “Just last week, we attended a funeral in Kumasi. If Aboagye knew he was going to die, he should have told me… I never expected him to die, especially this young.”

He described the late NADMO official as “a promising young man, very respectful and dedicated.”

Mr. Aboagye, who twice contested as the NDC parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East in the 2020 and 2024 elections, was among eight officials who died while on national assignment in the Adansi-Brofoyedu helicopter crash.