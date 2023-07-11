3 hours ago

Ghanaian international Naeem Mohammed played a decisive role on Monday night, scoring the winning goal to give his team, Halmstad, a crucial 2-1 victory over Norrkoping in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Although the talented forward didn't start the game, an injury to Joel Allansson in the 32nd minute prompted his introduction to reinforce Halmstad's attack.

The first half ended without any goals, but five minutes into the second half, Victor Granath's goal handed Halmstad a narrow lead.

Norrkoping, determined to equalize, fought back and managed to restore parity with a strike from Vitor Hammershoy in the 81st minute.

As the match seemed destined for a draw, Naeem Mohammed showcased his quality late in the game. With an impressive dribble and composed finish, he secured the winning goal for Halmstad.

This goal marked Naeem Mohammed's first of the season after making 10 appearances for his team. His contribution proved pivotal in securing the vital three points for Halmstad in their pursuit of success in the Swedish Allsvenskan.