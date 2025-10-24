32 minutes ago

The National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) has inaugurated a five-member Audit Committee to enhance transparency, strengthen internal controls, and promote prudent financial management within the organisation.

The committee was formally inaugurated on Friday, October 24, 2025, by the Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), T.A. Thompson-Aryee, in line with Section 86(1) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), which mandates public entities to establish audit committees.

Speaking at the ceremony, NAFCO Chief Executive Officer, George Abradu-Otoo, described the inauguration as a landmark step in ensuring accountability and effective use of public resources. He noted that this is the first time in NAFCO’s 15-year history that the company is fulfilling this statutory requirement.

According to him, NAFCO has already undertaken several reforms to strengthen internal governance systems, including the recruitment of experienced professionals to head the Internal Audit and Procurement Departments.

“For instance, we have strengthened the Internal Audit Department with an experienced officer and created a dedicated Procurement Department. Their duty is to scrutinise all spending and purchases to ensure conformity with the law. With these and other interventions, we expect that financial irregularities and audit infractions will become a thing of the past,” Mr. Abradu-Otoo said.

The newly inaugurated committee is tasked with overseeing financial reporting, internal control systems, and risk management. It will review key financial statements such as the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow reports to ensure accuracy, completeness, and compliance with regulatory standards.

Mr. Abradu-Otoo emphasized that these initiatives reflect NAFCO’s commitment to upholding sound corporate governance and ensuring the efficient management of public funds.

Members of the new Audit Committee include: