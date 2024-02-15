1 hour ago

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has issued a two-day ultimatum to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to release the salaries of some teachers by Friday or face their wrath.

The Association alleged that the OSP had withheld the salaries of more than 400 teachers.

According to the Office, they are investigating ghost names on the government’s payroll.

But the President of NAGRAT, Angel Karbonu said that is not enough justification to withhold their salaries.

“When you’re auditing somebody, until the audit is completed and you have conclusively arrived indicating that A, B and C are not qualified to earn a salary, you don’t go ahead to inflict purgery.”

Speaking on NewsNite on Wednesday, he warned the Association will be forced to resort to other measures if the OSP fails to release them by Friday, February 16, 2024.

“He [Special Prosecutor] has not finished prosecuting people who have been given bribes in elections and things like that, it is not poor teachers that he is coming to zero in on. If he does not defreeze the salaries by Friday, he will have to be blamed for whatever happens after Friday” Mr. Karbonu warned.