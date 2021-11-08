8 hours ago

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), has threatened to strike in demand for better conditions of service.

At a press conference on Monday, the Vice President of NAGRAT, Jacob Anaaba, said “we can no longer survive the current economic malaise with the salary levels of the Ghanaian teacher.”

He thus said the union wants the government to start negotiations aimed at reviewing teachers’ conditions of service.

“NAGRAT calls on the government to reconvene an emergency joint public service negotiation committee to review the salaries of the Ghanaian Worker and, for that matter, the Ghanaian teacher.”

It also urged the leadership of organised labour to “immediately take steps to put pressure on governments to take decisions to improve the wherewithal of the Ghanaian worker.”

For its own members, NAGRAT assured that “we will soon embark on a series of actions to drum home the suffering of the Ghanaian worker.”

The union thus urged them “to stand in readiness for action.”

NAGRAT last went on strike in September 2019.

Ahead of May Day, NAGRAT called for a 15 to 20 percent salary increment for workers.

But in July, Trades Union Congress agreed to an increase of 4 percent in 2021 and 7 percent for 2022.

TUC urged unions upset with the base pay increments for public sector workers for 2021 and 2022 to exercise restraint.

Source: citifmonline.com