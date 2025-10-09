1 hour ago

The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonou, has appealed to the Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, to postpone the presentation of the 2026 national budget until ongoing negotiations on public sector base pay are completed.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme, Mr. Carbonou said labour unions expect government to finalise salary discussions before the budget is presented to Parliament later this month.

He warned that proceeding with the budget before reaching an agreement on base pay could undermine confidence in the negotiation process and restrict possible outcomes.

“I will advise the Finance Minister not to read the budget until negotiations with labour unions on the base pay are completed,” Mr. Carbonou stated. “Once the budget is read, the base pay will be capped — say at 15 percent — and we’ll have no option but to accept whatever is offered.”

He cautioned that such a move could create the impression that government has already decided the outcome of the talks, potentially making workers feel sidelined and disrespected.

“If the government goes ahead to read the budget without concluding negotiations, it will seem like the decision has already been made,” he said. “That would make it difficult for labour to accept any cap on salaries because it would render the negotiations meaningless.”

Mr. Carbonou stressed that concluding discussions before the budget presentation would enhance transparency, trust, and collaboration between government and labour.

“If government negotiates with labour and incorporates the outcome into the budget, everyone will feel consulted, and that will promote harmony,” he explained.

The NAGRAT President dismissed claims that labour is delaying the process, insisting that unions are ready to meet the government at any time.

“We are ready to meet even next Monday or Tuesday if called. No one has invited labour and been turned down,” he clarified.

He concluded by noting that while unions are aware of Ghana’s current economic challenges, they expect the government to negotiate in good faith and ensure that workers’ welfare remains a top priority.