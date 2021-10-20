1 hour ago

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), had welcomed the decision by the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CADG) to rescind its earlier directive to all government workers that any one who is found not have been registered on the Ghana card by December 1, will not be paid their salary.

The CAGD came under intense criticism after making the announcement last week, with Organised Labour expressing discontent about it.

Although, the CAGD had earlier said it will not change its mind on the directive, it has taken a 'U-turn' on the matter.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the CAGD said it had engaged government through the Ministries of Employment and Labour Relations and Finance after concerns raised by labour unions.

In the said communique, it said the two Ministries have asked the CAGD to “port the names of public sector workers in their existing databases onto the NIA platform and thereafter inform the various institutions of any unregistered staff that may exist.”

Reacting to this new development President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu said due diligence could have saved the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, CAGD, the backlash it faced over the earlier directive.

Mr Carbonu noted that although they welcome the suspension government must engage labour extensively anytime there is the need to roll out such policies.

He also asked the government to utilise platforms created for consultations with workers in the country before taking major decisions with regards to workers’ welfare.

“If there had been consultations and discussions, we wouldn’t have gotten here in the first place. If you want to make decisions with regard to workers’ welfare, compensations and emoluments, there is a platform created by the government itself that brings all workers together and that platform is opened and available anytime there is a major policy implementation issue.”