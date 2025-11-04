6 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has assured Ghanaians that no Member of Parliament (MP) will be shielded from accountability or investigation, following reports linking the MP for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, to an alleged attack on a National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) taskforce.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, November 4, Speaker Bagbin dismissed claims that lawmakers are being protected from scrutiny, emphasizing Parliament’s cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

“There are so many Members of Parliament who are under investigation, and my office has never shielded any Member of Parliament. Many have volunteered themselves without coming through my office, and so let it not be said anywhere that Members of Parliament are being shielded from the rule of law,” he stated.

The NAIMOS taskforce reportedly faced resistance from a group of youth during an anti-galamsey operation near Bronikrom–Hwediem, after arresting two suspected illegal miners and seizing vehicles and weapons. The operation allegedly sparked unrest among locals who disrupted the exercise.

Speaker Bagbin reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to supporting lawful investigations but urged the Ghana Police Service to respect the constitutional privileges and immunities of MPs, especially while the House is in session.

“I want to urge the Ghana Police Service to ensure that at all material times the privileges and the immunity of Members, especially when the House is in session, are adhered to,” he said.

“I want it to remain clear once more that these privileges are not absolute; they must be exercised responsibly and in accordance with the laws of the land. I assure all Ghanaians, in particular the security agencies, of the full cooperation of Parliament in this and all other pending investigations involving Members of Parliament,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, the Asutifi North MP, has been arraigned before court over allegations that he incited the attack on the NAIMOS taskforce.