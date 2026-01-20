19 minutes ago

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has confirmed that one of its officers was shot during a high-risk anti-galamsey operation in the Bono Region on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The incident unfolded along the Subinkurom–Kyeremasu road in the Dormaa Central Municipality, where the task force was carrying out enforcement activities against illegal mining.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the team came under sudden attack when armed individuals concealed in nearby bushes opened fire upon sighting the officers.

This triggered a brief exchange of gunfire.

During the confrontation, one NAIMOS officer sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was swiftly transported to St. Matthew Catholic Hospital in Ampenkuro, where he is currently receiving medical care and is reported to be in stable condition.

In the same exchange, one of the attackers, identified as Abuu Ibrahim, was also shot. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Despite the violent encounter, NAIMOS reaffirmed its resolve to sustain the nationwide fight against illegal mining, describing the attack as a reminder of the dangers faced by personnel on the frontlines.

The Secretariat called on the public and all stakeholders to continue supporting its mandate, stressing that it remains committed to protecting Ghana’s natural resources and enforcing the law, regardless of intimidation or threats.