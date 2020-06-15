6 hours ago

Nana Appiah Mensah has won the appeal and will get $39m and huge compensation

Members of the Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold say they have been informed that the $39 million the Chief Executive Officer of now defunct Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), has been expecting from Dubai to pay them their locked-up investments has arrived.

According to the group if it is confirmed that the money has indeed arrived and has been received by NAM1, “that money belongs to customers and should be paid to us.”

NAM1 in 2019 sued Horizon Royal Diamonds DMCC, a Dubai-based company he had business dealings with to retrieve some $28 million (now $39 million in current gold value terms) owed Menzgold by the company for gold supply.

The Dubai court ruled in favour of NAM1 and Menzgold and ordered that the money be paid to the Ghanaian businessman.

A year after the ruling, nothing has been heard of the said money although NAM1 wrote to the government to assist him to get the money into the country.

NAM1 over the weekend signed a new artiste Tiisha onto his record label Zylofon Music at a plush ceremony leaving the aggrieved customers to wonder if he had received the $39 million they have been waiting for to settle them.

In a statement, the customers said: “In 2019, when NAM1 arrived in Ghana from his hideout, he told the world that he’s won a court case in Dubai for not less than $39 million from Horizon Royal in Dubai.

“He asked the government to help him retrieve the money so he can pay his customers. He further wrote to the Attorney General for assistance.

“We have been informed by our sources that the money has been received in Ghana recently by NAM1. When confirmed, that money belongs to customers and should be paid to us.

“We ant to know if it is that money he’s using to sign on new artiste.”