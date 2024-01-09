3 hours ago

Namibia's coach, Collin Benjamin, expressed regret over missed scoring opportunities in their pre-tournament friendly against Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday night, resulting in a goalless draw as both teams gear up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite the disappointment for Ghanaian fans, Benjamin commended his team for their collective effort and resilience.

He highlighted the numerous chances Namibia had, particularly in the first half, where they could have taken the lead.

"My team did a very good game. They did it as a collective, a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of conviction, and I'm just proud of the team. In the first half, I think we created really good chances that we could even go 2-0 in front."

He further noted that in the second half, Ghana increased the tempo, but Namibia successfully contained them and had additional chances, leaving him proud to be the coach of the team.

The draw indicates Namibia's competitive spirit as they prepare for AFCON, entering Group E alongside Mali, Tunisia, and South Africa.

On the other hand, Ghana, placed in Group B with Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, will aim to navigate through a challenging group.

As the 34th edition of AFCON approaches, football enthusiasts anticipate exciting matchups and performances during the tournament, scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11.