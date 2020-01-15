3 hours ago

In recent times, there have been several allegations and suggestions from some public figures against Nana Aba Anamoah as being a pimp who conceals her ‘trade’ with journalism, a claim the newscaster has been silent over.

Just when the accusations were dying down, Onua TV’s presenter AJ Poundz caused a stir with some fresh allegations. Like others, she claimed the GHOne news editor runs a pimp business through which she links young girls to men in exchange for money.

Nana Aba Anamoah’s reaction was neither a denial, a confirmation nor threat to sue as mostly done by some persons who may have been inundated with accusations of same.

She rather declined commenting on the issue when GhanaWeb contacted her because she doesn’t “know the TV station” the said lady spoke on and is “not interested in speaking about it.”

AJ Poundz, had alleged amongst other things that, Nana Aba Anamoah used her media school established some years ago as a ‘recruitment agency’ to run the business.

“Someone even came to my DM to tell me that she was in Kofi Abban’s house when Nana Aba came there to conduct one of such businesses of which she was given 20k…It’s a problem, why don’t you go alone and leave our girls alone, girls prefect. Why?” AJ Poundz questioned.

“On a more serious note, a lady sent me a message indicating that she was one of the students of the now-defunct media school which belonged to Nana Aba Anamoah at Kokomlemle. She said Ms. Anamoah was taking them places to link them to men to sleep with them in exchange for money. In the aftermath, Nana Aba Anamoah would give them 40 per cent of the money,” she added.

Previous allegations

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong in the wake of the release of a video clip which captured National Security minister Albert Kan Dapaah sweet-talking a lady who isn’t his wife alleged he is well informed of a cartel of slay queens run by a popular ‘talkative’ TV presenter.

“Look, their gang, they get on planes… one female journalist with a parrot mouth on TV, she is their leader. She takes them out for prostitution. If they misbehave, I’ll release their videos,” the legislator warned.

Although he did not mention names, a section of the public, including comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, fan into flame the accusation.

"As the spiritual gossip leader of the nation, I can say for a fact that this is so true. He was talking about our English Girls Prefect...mmm you know her paaa. Good day, and keep the discussion in your office as for me I am not well,” her Instagram post read.

The use of ‘English Girls Prefect’ drove the conversation with some suggesting that, based on Abeiku Santana’s description of Nana Aba Anamoah as ‘Girls Prefect’ during their war of words, she was the one Afia Schwarzenegger made reference to in her post.

Credit: GHanaweb