Nana Aba Anamoah is marking her birthday today and as such, the birthday wishes and gifts are flowing to her.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster has received a 2020 Range Rover car as a present to mark her day. The 42-year-old old could not hide her excitement and shock after seeing the car.

Social media has since been flooded with birthday wishes from her fans, family and friends, including a message from Manchester United’s Juan Mata which adds up to the car surprise to mark the highlight of Nana Aba’s birthday so far.

The car was driven to her GhOneTV workplace, with colleague workers coming out to celebrate with her. However, pulse.com.gh is yet to know who has been this benevolent to the newscaster with this huge surprise.

