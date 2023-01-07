7 hours ago

Head coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Joe Nana Adarkwa and striker Ophelia S. Amponsah have been named Nasco coach and player of the month for November respectively.

Coach Adarkwa was was up against three other coaches,Imoro Amadu of Prisons Ladies, Edna Quagraine of Thunder Queens and Tamimu Adam of Pearlpia Ladies.His guided Ampem Darkoa Ladies to win all three matches with no defeat in the month of November, making his team the only WPL side with three clean sheet for the Month under review. This Performance places Ampem Darkoa at the top of the Northern Zonal league table.

Ampem Darkoa Striker, Ophelia S. Amponsah was also on top form by featuring in all three games and scoring 6 goals in the Month of November, winning the NASCO player of the match twice in the process.

She beats off competition from compatriot Mary Amponsah, Essiam Socrates’ Helena Alormenu and Faith Ladies’ Maafia Nyame.

The coach of the Month will pick up a NASCO 42 inch TV set and a trophy while the player of the Month is entitled to a NASCO 32 inch TV set and a trophy.

Both winners will receive an additional cash prize awarded from title sponsors Malta Guinness.