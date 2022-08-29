1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has tagged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the worst performing government in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Speaking at the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Lawyers Conference held over the weekend, the former President maintained that the NPP under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be solely held responsible for the current economic challenges confronting the country.

“Let me add without equivocation that [the NPP is] the government that has proven to be the greatest political scam in the history of the 4th Republic. By current indices, the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia NPP government remains the worst ever in the history of our 4th Republic”.

He described the economic challenges of the state as pitiable and unprecedented.

“Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC to restore hope and turn the fortunes of our motherland around from the pitiable state in which we currently find ourselves. At this time, Ghana, our motherland, is in deep crisis. Our economy is in a dire situation”.

“Our economic fortunes deteriorate with every passing day. Ghana is facing an unprecedented economic tailspin of runaway inflation, which is currently measured at above 30%; [and] a fast depreciating currency”, he lamented.

Source: citifmonline