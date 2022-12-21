1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo this evening had the honour of receiving the letters of credence of the new French and Tanzania Ambassadors to Ghana.

They include Ambassadors Jules -Armand Aniambosou and Dr. Benson Alfred Bana representing the government and people of France and Tanzania in Ghana respectively.

At a short ceremony held at the Jubilee House, Ambassador Jules – Armand Aniambosou revealed that he was born in Benin but studied in France.

He was therefore excited to have returned to his roots to serve his country, France, on the African continent.

France, he said was committed to supporting Ghana through the current economic challenges the country is experiencing and that Ghana can count on French support to overcome the prevailing setbacks.

President Akufo-Addo on his part welcomed the French Envoy to Ghana and assured him of every necessary support to make his tour of duty in Ghana a successful one.

He indicated that France and Ghana relations is centuries old and cooperation on security, trade and commerce has seen a steady rise over the many years the relationship has existed.

“The relations between our two countries are not today’s relationship, they go back centuries, I believe the first major contact is as far back as the 18th century.

“Since then, especially since our independence, we have had very fruitful and very strong relations with France and in recent time, that relationship has been even enhanced with the French President; Emmanuel Macron has visited and I myself have been to Paris on three or four occasions” President Akufo-Addo said.

So far, he said “the major issue confronting all of us in West Africa today is the menace of the terrorists; the violent extremists who are in the Sahel and are systematically coming down towards the coast.”

“We know that France is very helpful and committed in supporting our efforts and we are looking forward to an even more fruitful period to the relations between our two countries.

“Your predecessor made a very big impact here in Ghana. I have no doubt that you a Beninoise/Ghanaian, will be more than able in feeling her shoes in promoting the relationship like she has done” President Akufo-Addo added.

When he took his turn, the Tanzanian Ambassador to Ghana, Dr. Benson Alfred Bana said he was looking forward to a fruitful tour of duty in Ghana that hopefully will see a massive improvement in trade relations between the two countries.

“I also look forward to enhancing the collaboration that has existed for a long time between the University of Ghana, Legon and the University of Dares Salaam in teaching the Swahili language which is a language of the African people spoken by some 150 million people and is now a language of the African Union, Eastern African community and SADC” Ambassador Alfred Bana said.

President Akufo-Addo welcomed the new envoy home for his appointment, noting that Ghana’s relations with Tanzania date back to the period of colonial struggle and it is time for Ghana and Tanzania to step up their relations at all levels of cooperation.

“We have a long historical association and I think it has come to our turn to expand it and deepen those relations. I am looking forward hopefully that in your period, we will see that” President Akufo-Addo said.