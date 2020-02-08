26 minutes ago

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike has accused President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of nepotism in the appointment of persons serving in his government.

Odike said the current development where family members of President Akufo-Addo have been appointed to occupy key government positions makes a mockery of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s criticisms of him (Mahama) when the party was in opposition.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government has demonstrated high levels of hypocrisy since assuming office in 2017.

“The thing is in politics, be careful what you say because tomorrow it will come to haunt you; and that is exactly what is haunting them [NPP]…Now today relatives everywhere and when you raise it — nepotism — they say ‘no it doesn’t matter if it’s the President’s relative. It depends on whether they are qualified,” Akwasi Addai Odike told Adu Gyamfi Marfo on 'Anopa Nkomo' on Accra-based Kingdom TV

“Today, they have shown us that they are running a family and friends government. It is called shifting the goal post,” he added.

The Government has come under intense criticism in the past few weeks for doing very little to tackle corruption in the country.

The current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government used the designation “Friends and Family Government” (FFG) extensively against the then National Democratic Congress (NDC) government led by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama in their campaign to gain political power.